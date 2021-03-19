The Greenville Municipal Police Association is hosting a fundraising raffle for an AR-15 rifle, with the funds donated to the Greenville Police Department’s for the annual awards banquet at the end of April.
Tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20.
Those wanting to purchase tickets or who may want additional information can contact G.M.P.A. Vice President Aaron Huddleston at aaronhuddleston@hotmail.com or by calling 903-366-9612, or County Armory Inc., 2510 Hemphill St. in Greenville at 903-269-0276
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.