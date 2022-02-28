AUSTIN — Texans were slow to head to the polls as less than 10% of voters opted to vote early in the March primaries.
This election, Texas has more than 17.18 million registered voters but only 1.64 million individuals have participated in the election so far either in person or by mail, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State's office.
While inclement weather across the state did lead to some locations closing or reducing their hours last week, most made up missed hours by extending time on other days. Early voting ran Feb. 14-25.
While turnout was low statewide at 9.57%, more Texans did cast their ballots early this election than in the 2018 primaries which had a turnout of 8.93%, data shows.
In addition, Republicans reported a higher turnout than Democrats where 5.93% of Republicans voted early compared to 3.64% of Democrats.
Slightly more Democrats did, however, vote by mail, but the total remained exceedingly low.
About 0.41% of Democrats and 0.29% of Republicans voted via mail. And overall, the number of absentee ballots cast in 2022 was fewer than in 2018, when the state also had far fewer registered voters.
March 1 is the last chance to vote in the primaries. Voting hours are from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. statewide.
Winners of the primary races will move on to the General Election in November. Should no one person receive more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held in May.
