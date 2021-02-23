FEMA has declared Hunt County eligible for Individual Assistance along with SBA assistance for businesses. The following information will provide some basic guidance on how the process works, as well as answer other frequently asked questions.
First and foremost, what FEMA does not cover. FEMA programs do not pay for fuel, food losses, or potentially high electric bills. One exception is SNAP recipients who are eligible for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed in the disaster. SNAP clients can dial 2-1-1 and select option 2. FEMA also does not cover home insurance deductibles but may be able to cover gaps if insurance doesn’t cover necessary expenses.
If you have immediate needs for food or shelter, you may contact 2-1-1 for local resources.
What’s Covered: Typically, FEMA works to cover costs of temporary housing and repairs to get residents living back in their homes as soon as possible. However, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance coverage, and is asking insured Texans to file a claim with their insurance companies first but then still file a FEMA claim. Once FEMA sees where insurance isn’t providing coverage, they may be able to fill those gaps. In the meantime, a resident may be notified that they cannot be helped at this time. FEMA wants residents to understand that is part of the process and must wait until the insurance company has either paid off and/or given you a determination letter. Individuals can apply for assistance through FEMA for underinsured or uninsured losses.
If you are not sure whether your losses would be covered, continue with filing a claim and FEMA will be able to determine if they can help or possibly refer you to another agency.
How to apply: FEMA recommends residents and businesses apply online at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ Select “Apply Online”. During the application process please select the cause of damage - snow/ice, amongst other damages that may have occurred.
Residents can also reach someone over the phone at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Look over the checklist of items you will need to have based on your situation at
https://www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/application-checklist
You will need to provide documentation of your damages including photos, receipts, insurance information, etc. when submitting your claim.
The following link is to FEMAS’s FAQs on the Disaster Assistance program.
https://www.disasterassistance.gov/help/faqs
Additional information for businesses: There are also low-interest disaster loans available through the U.S. Small Business Administration for businesses, as well as homeowners and renters. You can find more information online or by calling 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339). https://www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/other-recovery-help
FEMA also has a smart phone APP available to submit claims and check your status.
https://www.fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-app-text-messages
