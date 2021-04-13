The Food and Drug Administration has hit pause on distributing the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson and Johnson after a rare type of blood clotting showed up in a handful of people who received it.
The vaccine has been administered to about 2,000 people in Hunt County. Last week, 100 doses were delivered to Texas A&M-Commerce’s student health center. About 18% of Hunt County’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a statement, the FDA said six people — all women — suffered from a rare blood clot after taking the vaccine, which is also known as the Jannsen COVID-19 vaccine.
“In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia),” the FDA said. “All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered. Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.”
The FDA granted emergency approval to the vaccine in February and it started making its way to Hunt County and Texas in March. The FDA said it will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to perform a deeper analysis of the potential problems with the vaccine.
“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the agency said. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”
