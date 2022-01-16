The man who took four people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue for 10 hours before an FBI SWAT team stormed the building has been identified.
As of noon Sunday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Dallas Field Office confirmed the identity of the suspect as Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen.
Akram was killed by the FBI during the operation. All of the hostages were freed unharmed.
The release issued today by the FBI said the agency’s Evidence Response Team (ERT) will continue processing evidence at the synagogue and that at this time there is no indication other individuals are involved. The FBI’s North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force (NTJTTF), which includes member agencies from across the region, will continue to follow investigative leads.
Anyone who may have information related to the incident is being asked too submit it to tips.fbi.gov or through 1-800-CALL-FBI.
