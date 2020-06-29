The Royse City Police Department has issued a statement concerning the fatal pedestrian accident which occurred following the “Celebrating Freedom” fireworks show Saturday night:
“The Royse City Police Department is investigating a fatality accident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old female. The incident occurred after midnight on June 28 in the parking lot of the Royse City High School Football Stadium. The child was riding on a skateboard and was struck by a vehicle being driven by her father. The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Medical Hospital in Dallas where she was pronounced deceased.
The family had attended the Celebrating Freedom event earlier in the night and had remained in the parking lot after the fireworks show. The child and family were from the Klondike area and were visiting with friends who live in Royse City. The investigation is ongoing by the Royse City Police Department Accident Investigation Unit. At this time, there is no evidence or indication that this was anything but a tragic accident.”
