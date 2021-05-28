MERIT — One person died Friday morning in a residential fire in Merit.
Multiple fire departments responded to what eventually grew to a two-alarm fire at around 9:45 a.m. Friday at a home in the 2800 block of Lake Avenue. The units arrived to find one end of the house was fully involved and soon learned one of the residents of the home was still inside the building.
David Alexander with the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office said the victim, a 90-year-old woman, lived in the home with her grandson, who had just left.
“He came back a few minutes later and the house was on fire,” Alexander said, adding a preliminary investigation was conducted at the scene.
“It looks accidental, completely,” Alexander said, noting the victim was a lifelong resident of Merit.
Hunt County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 Sheila Linden performed an inquest and ordered an autopsy.
Fire departments from Merit, Blue Ridge, Caddo Mills, Celeste and Farmersville responded to the scene, alongside paramedics from American Medical Response and assistance from the Commerce Emergency Corps.
No other casualties were reported as a result of the incident.
