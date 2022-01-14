Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Showers this evening with clearing overnight as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening with clearing overnight as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.