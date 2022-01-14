One person was killed Thursday night in three-vehicle accident along Interstate 30 in Hunt County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford reported that at approximately 10;10 p.m., Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash near Caddo Mills.
Bradford said the preliminary investigation indicated that a Black Hyundai Accent was traveling westbound on the interstate and for a yet to be determined reason rear ended an 18-wheeler traveling in the same direction. “The impact caused the Hyundai to spin out into the eastbound lane if traffic where he was struck by another truck tractor,” Bradford said. “The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased on scene, and the driver of the second 18-wheeler was transported to Hunt Regional with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the first 18-wheeler was not injured.”
Bradford said the investigation is on going and no further information was immediately available.
