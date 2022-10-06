Greenville and Hunt County music fans were saddened Tuesday morning to hear the news that Loretta Lynn, considered the queen of country music, had died at 90.
“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.
Along with her worldwide fandom, Lynn was adored among area residents as well. Many of them expressed their feelings about losing one of their favorite artists.
Margie Davis Easterwood recalled meeting Lynn more than five decades ago.
“I met her at the concert in 1966,” Easterwood said. “After the concert, she signed albums. I sat on the top step at the stage and she sat in front of me on the third step. She talked with me for at least 15 minutes, always keeping eye contact, just as if I was the only other person in the room. She never acted like she needed to rush off, just sat there talking to me very calm and as if she had known me a long time. The people at her restaurant in Tennessee said she's always been like that with everyone. Loretta made a special place in my heart that night because of who she was, in addition to her music. I've loved and respected her for 57 years ... and will continue till we meet again in Heaven.”
Paula Gibson Eason attended an event at a legendary music venue.
“I saw Loretta when they celebrated the Grand Ole Opry's 75th anniversary in 2000,” Eason said. “The Opry had moved to the new location but they brought it back to the Ryman Auditorium for this anniversary. Tickets had to be bought way in advance. Many stars were there, but I was only interested in seeing her! And what a show she gave, standing ovations and all. It snowed the day we went and roads were icy so we just hired a taxi. Was well worth it!
Others recalled being there when Lynn appeared for a concert at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium in February 2014.
Randy Kirby appreciated Lynn’s propensity to mix personal details with her music during the event.
“She would start to tell a story and the band or her daughter would interrupt her and get her ‘back on track’ per se,” Kirby said. “I have heard 'Coal Miner’s Daughter' countless times and yes, I wanted to hear her sing it. But, I bet if she would have been allowed to tell stories about Doolittle, her children, Patsy Cline, et all., That would have been magical.”
Renae Smith took home a momento and a memory from the night.
"I won an autographed cookbook of Loretta Lynn’s,” Smith said. “At the concert she asked my name, and my best friend was so upset because right before that we switched seats because she couldn't see over the guy in front of us. Still have the book and I will always cherish it.”
