The elected official representing Hunt and Rockwall counties in Washington D.C. is making visits across his North Texas district this week.
U.S. Representative for House District 4 Pat Fallon (R-Prosper) is hosting a series of town hall meetings, which will include one in Cooper Thursday and one in Rockwall Friday.
Fallon was elected in November 2020 to House District 4 in Texas, which includes both Hunt and Rockwall counties.
Fallon is set to appear in Cooper at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Delta County Civic Center, 221 E Bonham Avenue and in Rockwall at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Rotary Hall, 408 S, Goliad Street.
Additional stops are scheduled Wednesday in Jefferson in Marin County, in Daingerfield in Morris County and in Pittsburgh in Camp County.
Fallon is also scheduled to stop Thursday in Atlanta in Cass County and Mount Pleasant in Titus County and also at 6 p.m. Friday in Sherman in Grayson County.
Each of the town hall meetings are to be open to public and press, including national and regional news media.
