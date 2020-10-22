The Campbell Volunteer Fire-Rescue Department has a full day of fun, games and food planned Saturday.
The Fall Harvest Festival and BBQ Dinner is between 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the department, 111 W. Main St. in Campbell. The event is scheduled to include multiple games, including chances to throw a pie at a firefighter, a raffle and silent auction, topped off with a barbecue dinner.
Items are also being accepted for the raffle and auction, proceeds from which go to help raise funds for the department.
Additional information is available by calling the department at 903-862-3125 or online at www.campbellvfd.com.
