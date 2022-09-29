092922 FACES Iron Lions at DFG car show.jpg

Brad Kellar

The Greenville Iron Lions Solar Car team were among the entrants as DrugFree Greenville hosted the inaugural Red Ribbon Car Show on the front parking lot of Greenville High School.

