Equine enthusiasts will have a chance this evening to get up close to some gentle giants.
The Longhorn Arena and Event Center, 301 Division Street in Greenville is hosting an appearance by the Express Employment Professionals Clydesdales.
Interested persons can meet and take photos of the horses or enjoy a carriage ride during the free event, scheduled from 5 until 7:30 p.m.
Free meals will be provided by Burger Land.
Additional information is available by calling 903-454-2997.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.