Hunt County and North Texas are expected to remain under an excessive heat warning today, although the forecast is calling for at least a slight chance of wet relief.
The National Weather Service first implemented the warning at noon Monday, advising of the threat of extreme heat and humidity increasing the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
After a high in the mid-90s Monday, with heat index values of around 114 degrees. the high today was forecast to rise up to 97 degrees, with heat index values as high as 115 degrees.
The National Weather Service was advising residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should also never be left unattended in vehicles.
There is one potential chance of a break in the heat, as there was a 30% chance of showers and or thunderstorms during the morning hours. No severe weather is expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.