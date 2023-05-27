Hunt County will be spending time this weekend to remember those who paid the ultimate price in service to their country, with multiple events planned in recognition of Memorial Day.
• Veterans organizations have been active this past week with the placement of flags on the graves of veterans interred at cemeteries in Hunt County. A public ceremony to place flags on the graves of veterans at Rosemound Cemetery in Commerce is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. today.
• The Greenville Flags project has added hundreds of United States flags and crosses along the median of the Audie Murphy Overpass in downtown Greenville, which are expected to remain in place until July 4. Each cross carries the name of a Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War, who were identified with assistance from the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
• The Greenville Elks Lodge No. 703 at 3504 Wesley Street is inviting all members of the United States Armed Forces, veterans and or/active duty, along with their guests and families to attend the Elks monthly veterans breakfast, from 8 until 10 a.m. today. A full breakfast is being served, including scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, potatoes and drinks. There is no charge for vets, while donations are accepted for non-veterans.
• Audie Murphy, the most decorated American soldier of World War II, as well as all military veterans and those serving the United States, will be honored during today’s Audie Murphy Day event at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville. The schedule begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South in Greenville, with a full lineup of speakers and guests,including an oral interview video that was conducted with fellow soldier and one of Audie’s childhood friends Bill Caldwell.
Murphy’s family members in attendance will be recognized, and a moment of silence will be presented for James “Skip” Murphy, Audie’s son, and for Nadene Murphy of Princeton, Audie’s sister.
Activities move to the museum, 600 Interstate 30 East, during the afternoon, and where, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. there will be a pup tent set-up, including field gear and equipment a soldier would have been issued during WWII by the 3rd Infantry Division, 7th Regiment, A Company reenactor group.
All activities at the civic center will be free but a regular admission charge of $6 adults, $4 seniors/veterans and $2 students will apply to enter the Museum. Additional information is available by contacting the museum at 903-450-4502 or on the website at www.amacmuseum.com
• One of a series of long walks across the United States in support of America’s veterans will again be stopping for an observance in Hunt County today.
The “Carry The Load” walk will come through Greenville on its way to its final destination in Dallas. The walk which is scheduled to pass through Hunt County is the New England Route. While in Greenville, the relay is scheduled to stop at around 2 p.m. at the Farmers Market downtown, then trek over the Audie Murphy Overpass and reach Gibson Automotive, 2600 I-30 Frontage Road by 4 p.m. for a full rally, before continuing the 6.1-mile walk to the Pilot Travel Center on FM 1903 inCaddo Mills.
Carry the Load is a non-profit, founded by former Navy Seals to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their surviving families.
Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday as a way to honor those who served and died in service to the United States.
Additional information about the relay is available at the Carry The Load web site at carrytheload.org
• The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 17 in Greenville has scheduled a Memorial Day brunch, starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, featuring breakfast tacos, fruit, coffee and juice, which will be followed with a flag ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
