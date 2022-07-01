It will be practically impossible to not find red, white and blue this weekend as Independence Day events are planned across Hunt County.
The July 4 holiday will feature a selection of parades, live music, food, foot races, a benefit automobile show and, of course, fireworks.
• Members of the Hunt County Bar Association, along with judges from the county’s state district courts and county courts-at-law, intend to participate in the reciting of the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse at noon Friday. The event has been held in Hunt County seven times in the past eight years. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is sponsored by the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, which has been presenting readings of the Declaration since 2010.
• The inaugural Red, White and Boom event is scheduled for Friday at Hooten Memorial Park in Caddo Mills, featuring games, food trucks, a performance by the Southern Ride Band and an epic fireworks show. The event is being presented by the Caddo Mills Youth Sports Association, the City of Caddo Mills and the Economic Development Corp. of Caddo Mills. Additional information is available by calling 903-456-1659 or emailing jrichardson@caddomillsedc.com or online at cityofcaddomills.com
• Quinlan will be hosting “Fireworks in the Park Independence Day Celebration” starting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Quinlan Community Park, 415 Highway Spur 264. The event is scheduled to include free admission, a live DJ, food vendors, local crafters, games and activities, a splash pad and a firework show. Viewers can bring lawn chairs, blankets or tailgate, and coolers are allowed but no glass or alcohol. The event is presented by the City of Quinlan in conjunction with the Quinlan Economic Development Corp. and in partnership with American National Bank of Texas-Quinlan and the Quinlan Independent School District. Additional information is available at www.cityofquinlan.net.
• The City of Lone Oak has scheduled an Independence Day Parade at 9 a.m. Saturday. Entries need to line up at the school at 8:30 a.m. and bring candy to toss to the crowd.
• CASA for Hunt County is hosting the second annual Charlotte Turner Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show at Alliance Bank, 6609 Wesley St. in Greenville. Registration starts at 9 a.m., with the awards to be presented at 1 p.m.
The event is designed to raise money for the non-profit and honor long-time CASA volunteer and board member Charlotte Turner, who passed away in August 2019. Turner was a CASA volunteer advocate for Hunt County children in foster care from May 2011 through March 2017 and served on the board of directors from December 2015 until November 2018.
Journey Golf Carts is title sponsor for the event, which will also feature food, raffles, trivia, awards and family fun. Proceeds from the event will be donated to CASA for Hunt County. Registration and sponsor forms are available at www.casaforhuntcounty.org.
• The Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Academy is hosting the Calvin Travers Jam Fest 2022. The free admission event is scheduled starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at the West Tawakoni City Park and will feature live music from Randall Clowdus and the Tyler Stokes Band, food, vendors and fireworks. Additional information is available at ltrcc.org
• The Commerce Chamber of Commerce plans an Independence Day celebration Sunday at Centennial Park. Activities begin that afternoon with the softball tournament between the Commerce Police and Commerce Fire Departments. Live music begins at the park at 6 p.m. and will feature the Cross Trails Band and Twisted Whiskey. There will be barbecue, hot dogs and hamburgers for sale and admission to the park one can of food for the Commerce Food Pantry. A giant fireworks show begins at dark. Additional information is to be announced soon at www.commerce-chamber.com/
• In Greenville, the Firecracker 5K and Fun Run races are scheduled Monday morning, starting and ending in the 2500 block of Park Street. The races, sponsored by Edward Jones and Alliance Bank, are open to all ages. Timing will be by JJ Kicks, with medals for the winners. Registration is $35 for the 5K and $25 for the Fun Run.
• The Park Street Baptist Church, 2205 Park Street, will be presenting a free pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Monday.
• The Park Street Independence Day Parade will is scheduled starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade begins at the east end of Park Street and proceeds west to the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church. The Park Street Historical Association is inviting visitors to bring chairs to sit along the sidewalks. No firearms or fireworks will be allowed during the parade, and parade organizers discourage throwing candy from floats for safety and litter reasons. Spectators are encouraged to honor the flag during the parade by standing, removing hats and paying respect. Additional information is available at www.parkstreetgreenville.org, or by calling Brent Money at 903-450-6420 or email at brent.money@gmail.com At the conclusion of the parade at approximately 11 a.m., the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church will present its annual patriotic program.
• The Bottle Rocket Bash will wrap up the Independence Day events in Greenville starting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Greenville Sports Park, 3603 Leo Hackney. The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is promising a night full of food trucks, live music, games and the biggest fire work show in Hunt County. For the first time, reserve parking is being planned for spaces inside the Sports Park. The “red” zone closest spots to the event can be reserved for $25 each, with “white” zone parking available for $20/$25 and “blue” zone parking spots at $10/$15/$20 each.
The Parks and Recreation Department said there will be free first-come, first-serve grass parking near the gravel lot at the Sports Park and free shuttled parking will also be available from the Reecy Davis Recreation Center and Paris Junior College. Any money generated from the parking plan is to help fund the event, including porta-potties, the Kid Zone, concert and fireworks and is designed to help relieve some of the congestion experienced during and after the event.
Additional information regarding the Firecracker 5K and/or the Bottle Rocket Bash are available at greenvilletx.fun or by calling 903-457-2994.
* The Adriana Estates Venue & Gardens, 373 FM 1564 E.,. Greenville, is hosting a Fundraising & Fireworks at the Castle event at the facility, starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The free community event is designed to raise money for a handicap bathroom and equipment for the venue. The event is scheduled to feature food, fun, bounce houses, cornhole, games, music, venue tours and more. Food will be available for purchase, with 100% of the donations going toward plans for free events for disabled children in the community once the venue is fully handicap accessible. Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/adrianaestatestx.
