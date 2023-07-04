An American soldier who died in World War II is scheduled to receive an escort this week to his final resting place, including a brief stop in Greenville, from two groups of volunteer motorcycle enthusiasts..
U.S. Army Air Forces Second Lt. David M. Lewis, formerly of Dallas, was shot down during a bombing run over Europe on 1 Aug. 1943. Members of the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders will be escorting Lewis from the DFW Airport Friday and will meet with the East Texas Patriot Guard Riders for a dignified transfer for the final leg of the procession into Sulphur Springs.
Jim Wiggins, Ride Captain with the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders, said the final details of the escort were still pending as of Saturday.
“I don’t expect an update until a couple of days before the event since it’s contingent on final planning for arrival of the remains at DFW airport,” Wiggins said. “Of course, even then the times may change a bit due to actual departure of the procession from the airport. These usually have a police escort for the entire procession so traffic is not usually a problem.”
The transfer is planned at the QuikTrip in Greenville, 1400 South Joe Ramsey Blvd.
“Ceremonies here will likely be limited to putting up flags where we can although space is limited since the area is mostly concrete and trees are planted where there is soil,” added Noah Daugherty with the NTPGR. “We’ll also show our respect as the procession arrives and as a dignified transfer to the ETPGR occurs.”
The Patriot Guard Riders had its origins around 2005 and is a fixture at memorial services and motorcades for fallen veterans and first responders. Members accompany funeral processions, their bikes decorated in red, white and blue, then stand in line during the services.
According to information from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Lewis, 20, was accounted for May 11, 2022.
In the summer of 1943, Lewis was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force.
On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Lewis was serving as a pilot crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania. His remains were not identified following the war.
The remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.
This is the second escort for one of the members of Operation Tidal Wave to pass through Hunt County.
In April 2022, Technical Sergeant Frank “Ardith” Norris was laid to rest in his hometown of Quinlan. The Quinlan Independent School District and the Lake Tawakoni Area Chamber of Commerce encouraged local residents to line streets of the route.
