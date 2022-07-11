Greenville and Hunt County residents are urged to conserve electricity this afternoon and into the evening. as with temperatures rising into the triple digits for another day, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is warning of the potential for rotating outages.
ERCOT is asking for conservation from 2-8 p.m. today.
ERCOT also issued a Watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage. No system-wide outages are expected.
ERCOT is encouraging all electric customers to visit the Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) Power to Save or their electric provider’s websites for conservation tips. According to the PUC, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during afternoon peak hours.
Additional details are available athttps://www.ercot.com/news/release?id=90030206-5cf5-db8e-13d1-f8fe2bd0128f&fbclid=IwAR1Wp067807RQhim7sBiK7-GBCxraBLuof0LugFn5t8nG3tmflcx6m9SsKc
