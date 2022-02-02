AUSTIN— The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a winter weather watch Wednesday through Sunday as freezing temperatures move into the state.
ERCOT officials said the state agency is taking action to ensure grid reliability ahead of the expected increase in demand as it forecasts high energy demand for the duration of the winter weather event.
A winter storm watch is in effect in much of the west, central and northern parts of the state from Wednesday at noon Central Standard Time to 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Officials said ERCOT projects to have sufficient generation to meet the high demand for electricity.
“ERCOT is using all the tools available to manage the grid effectively during this winter weather,” said Interim CEO Brad Jones in a news release. “ERCOT will deploy all the resources and aggressively implement the tools available to us to manage the grid reliably during this winter weather.”
ERCOT officials reiterated that it has implemented several reforms to improve grid reliability after a deadly and costly winter storm last February left millions of Texans without heat or water for days in subfreezing temperatures.
Those reforms include inspecting generating units and transmission and distribution facilities for weatherization to comply with new PUC requirements; requiring CEO attestations of weather readiness; assessing on-site fuel supplies; and performing unannounced testing of generation resources, among others.
“While grid conditions remain strong with enough capacity, our weather forecasts show there is potential for significant frozen precipitation behind this week’s cold front,” said Jones. “With frozen precipitation there is always a chance for local outages caused by things like ice on wires or fallen tree limbs. These local outages are not related to the amount of available electricity generated and put on the grid.”
During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and state agency leaders assured residents Texas is prepared for the incoming weather but urged residents to remain off the road during the weather event as driving conditions may become “treacherous.”
“We urge all Texans to proceed with great caution as you choose to travel about the region, knowing that different regions will be facing different challenges on roadways,” Abbott said.
Texans can view up to date road conditions at www.drivetexas.org. The Texas Division of Emergency Management also has a list of warming centers on its website at www.tdem.texas.gov should anyone lose heat.
