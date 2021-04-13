The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT, which manages much of the state’s power grid, issued an alert this afternoon, asking for the voluntary conservation of power this evening:
“Alert: Due to a combination of high gen outages typical in April & higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over TX, ERCOT may enter emergency conditions. We do not expect customer outages. Declaring an emergency would allow us to access additional resources.”
