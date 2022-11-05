Friday night’s severe storms generated multiple tornado warnings across the area and spawned at least one major tornado in a nearby county, but appeared to have spared Hunt County.
“As of reports at the present time, nothing touched down here,” Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Hill said Saturday afternoon.
Survey teams with the National Weather Service investigated Lamar County Saturday. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office reported late Friday night that approximately 50 homes were damaged or destroyed in the western portion of the county and at least 10 people received medical attention at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday afternoon that the survey team in Lamar County found significant damage consistent with a high-end EF-3 tornado, with wind speeds up to 160 mph.
The survey teams were scheduled to visit Hopkins County Sunday. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reported a tornado was spotted in southwest area of the county, where four homes along FM 3389 were damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Hill said he has been speaking with the Hunt County Commissioners in each precinct, as there were reports of rotation and/or funnel clouds associated in several areas of the county during Saturday evening.
“Hunt County lucked out,” Hill said. “Precinct 4 had some trees blown down. We had a few people with their electricity out, but that’s all we had reported."
