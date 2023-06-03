Hunt County residents will join people across the nation and take one evening this month to honor and pay tribute to the United States flag.
The Greenville Elks Lodge, at 3507 Wesley Street, has scheduled the annual Flag Day ceremony starting at 5:45 p.m. June 14. The public is invited to attend the event.
The ceremony will include a salute to the American Flag and the joining in with the nationwide recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Ambassador Fletcher Warren Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the Elks Lodge traditionally host the event, which is timed to coincide with the “Pause for the Pledge,” the moment at 6 p.m. local time when everyone across the United States is asked to join in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Since 1988 the Ambassador Fletcher Warren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution has helped promote patriotism through educational programs at area schools, such as oratory contests and citizenship awards. Former Greenville Mayor “Pete” Gladding asked the organization to take over the city’s annual Flag Day ceremony and to keep it going.
