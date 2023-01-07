A local organization is searching for Greenville’s best basketball shooters.
The Greenville Elks Lodge is hosting the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest for Kids this Sunday at the Greenville Boys & Girls Club/Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St.
Registration starts at 1 p.m. and competition will begin at 2 p.m., said the Elks’ Kimberly A. Crabtree.
The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw contest for children ages 8 to 13, with age groups in the contest based on the contestant’s age as of April 1.
“If your boy or girl is between the ages of 8 and 13 years old, please come and shoot some free throws,” Crabtree said.
The six divisions include boys ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 and girls ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.
Winners of the contests will receive a medallion and be eligible to proceed on to the district round of the contest.
It is the 51st anniversary of the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot. The 2023 Hoop Shoot National Finals will take place April 20-23 at Wintrust Arena, home of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky and DePaul’s Blue Demons.
Those wanting additional information can call the Elks Lodge at 903-450-6334 or visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot.cfm
