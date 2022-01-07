A local organization is searching for Greenville’s best basketball shooters.
The Greenville Elks Lodge is hosting the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest for Kids this Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Boys & Girls Club/Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street.
The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw contest for children ages 8 to 13, with age groups in the contest based on the contestant's age as of April 1.
The six divisions include Boys ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 and Girls ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.
Winners of the contests will receive a medallion and be eligible to proceed on to the district round of the contest.
It is the 50th anniversary of the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot. The National Finals are scheduled April 28-May 1 in Chicago.
Those wanting additional information can call the Elks Lodge at 903-450-6334 or visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot.cfm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.