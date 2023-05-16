Their names are etched in a granite memorial and on Monday morning, they were read aloud in honor.
The 11 peace officers from Hunt County who have been killed in the line of duty were remembered during the local observance of the National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The event in front of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was conducted in conjunction with National Police Week.
The ceremony also included a welcome by Hunt County Chief Deputy William Oxford, the posting of the colors by the combined Greenville Police and Hunt County Sheriff Honor Guards and the singing of the National Anthem by Kalynn Gay.
The invocation was presented by Police Chaplain Nicholas Funk, while Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith offered a speech honoring all fallen officers.
Pct. 1 Constable Richy Valenzuela read the Hunt County Honor Roll as members of the Greenville High School Navy Jr. ROTC placed a flower and gave individual salutes to each of the 11 officers at the memorial.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Posse provided a ceremonial riderless horse and the Police Department Honor Guard fired three volleys, with Greenville High School Band members Avery Severn and Sabastian Gonzalez closing the ceremony by performing TAPS.
Surviving members of the fallen officers from Hunt County were among those in attendance during the service.
The officers from Hunt County who have died while in the line of duty include:
Hunt County Deputy Sheriff Robert F. Hagood. On Oct. 14, 1874; Deputy Sheriff John William Benjamin Adair on Aug. 28, 1886; Deputy Joe Brigham on Dec. 18, 1892; Deputy Constable George William Hardin on July 2, 1900; Deputy Sheriff W. R. “Will” Velvin on Sept. 13, 1902; Greenville Assistant Chief of Police John L. Southhall and Special Deputy Sheriff Emmett Shipp both died Oct. 6, 1912: Deputy Sheriff Rayburn L. Shipp died on Oct. 18, 1972: Wolfe City Officer/Chief Tom Ellis (T. E.) White on July 8, 1975; Quinlan Officer Billy Gene Smelley on Sept. 18, 1983; Celeste Police Department Sergeant John Maki. On Feb. 10, 2004.
