The City of Greenville and Keep Greenville Beautiful are offering local residents two opportunities for spring cleaning Saturday.
One event will allow for the safe and free disposal of personal electronic and computer devices, with the other calling for volunteers to help clean up trash from areas across the city.
• A free electronic and computer recycling event is Saturday at the GEUS parking lot, 2810 Wesley Street in Greenville. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will continue until noon or until such time as the truck on site is filled.
Accepted during the event will be computers, laptops, cell phones, electronic games and entertainment equipment, cables, wiring, chargers, lithium batteries, monitors, tablets, small household electronic items, copiers, fax machines, DVD and VHS players, game controllers and more.
There is a limit of two televisions per car, or one projection screen.
An inclusive list is available by calling 817-300-6958.
Volunteers will unload the items from each individual vehicle.
The event will not accept tires, paints, mattresses or hazardous chemicals. No paper shredding will be allowed at the event.
• Earlier that morning the annual Texas Trash Off event is scheduled.
Teams, individuals and small groups are all invited to take part in the observance.
Participants are asked to check in at the GEUS parking lot, 2810 Wesley Street, at 8 a.m. to sign in and receive their supplies and instructions before going out into the community to collect trash.
Volunteer teams are asked to bring sunscreen, protective work gloves and water. Those wanting additional information can call and/or text Keep Greenville Beautiful at 903-441-1399 or email keepgreenvillebeautifultx@gmail.com
