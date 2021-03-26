When it comes to the preferred vehicle of most Texans, conventional wisdom suggests it’s probably not going to be one with a fully electric motor — more like gasoline-powered muscle in the form of a truck.
It’s true that the pickup truck and Texas are part of our culture, but that might start to change as electric vehicles start to invade the market, including here in Greenville.
Right along Interstate 30, nestled among a fleet of the Ford F-150, the nation’s bestselling pickup, is something that might be the future of automaker — the Mustang Mach-E. Yes, a fully electric car is sitting on the lot at the Donaghe Ford in Greenville, Texas.
And, oh, by the way, did we mention it was a Mustang?
“It was really surprising to see the Pony on the body of what is basically an SUV,” said Donaghe Ford sales manager Amanda Weaver about the new Mustang, which is definitely more crossover SUV than its gasoline-powered sports car-inspired cousin, which is one of the few passenger cars Ford makes.
Initially, at least according to Car and Driver magazine, the Mach-E was basically going to be a Ford Focus — a small compact. However, Ford executives wanted something sexier in order to enter the electric vehicle market — so the Mustang brand was added to the vehicle.
Car and Driver basically liked the car, agreed with the assessment that it has moved the conversation forward about the electric car market but that it wasn’t quite a Tesla. That appears to be the case around the dealership, which had to add two charging stations to accommodate the car.
Weaver said there has been significant interest in the car and at least one has already been sold. Priced at $56,000, the Mustang Mach-E is comparable to the Tesla versions on the market.
While this Mach-E is basically a sample, it’s also a sign of what’s to come in the electrified market.
In fact, Texas is jumping headfirst into the electric car market in the coming months and years with Tesla opening one of its gigafactories in Austin and upstart electric vehicle maker Dallas-based Canoo prepping to launch a unique electric pickup and van. By the end of the year, there could be a whole raft of electric vehicles from the traditional automakers to the new startups like Rivian, which has an investment from Ford.
Electric cars have already been in the production pipeline, including at Chevrolet, which features the Volt and Bolt. Hyundai, Honda and Toyota are also moving fast into the market.
Chance Donaghe, who owns both the Ford and GM dealerships, believes the demand for electrics, or even hybrids, is going to surge. His dealership is already seeing plenty of interest in the Mach-E, and he expects to have the beefy Hummer electric truck at his GM dealership in the coming months.
“I think in 2022 we will see an all-electric F-150,” Donaghe said.
That’s a critical component for Ford, which struck public relations gold last month when its hybrid F-150 generated significant media attention in Texas during the winter storm. NBC News profiled Texans who used the truck’s battery to help power their homes during the rolling blackouts.
The competition in the truck market is starting to stack up with a fleet of electric trucks on the way from Tesla, Rivian, Canoo, Lordstown, Chevrolet, Bollinger, Nikola and others.
How will the Greenville market respond to the rise of electric vehicles?
“It will be interesting to seem,” Donaghe said. “I think as these things get more proven people will open up to it.”
That’s one of the reasons why Donaghe is looking forward to the arrival of an electrified Hummer at his GMC store later this year.
The Mach-E features about 250 miles of range on a single charge, can be started with your phone and features a huge touch-screen display. It also has ample storage in the front and the back — thanks to the fact that there’s no engine.
Of course, one of the big attractions of electric vehicles is acceleration.
“Instant response,” Donaghe said in describing the acceleration of the car. “I mean that 0-to-40 is a lot of fun. I like it.”
A RUNDOWN OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES EXPECTED TO COME ONTO THE MARKET IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS
Rivian
R1T pickup
$67,000, arrives late 2021
This electric carmaker has some significant investments from Ford and Amazon. It was featured in the documentary series “Long Way Up” with “Star Wars” actor Ewan MacGregor. The company boasts the truck can go from 0-to-60 MPH in 3 seconds and tow 11,000 pounds.
Canoo
Pickup Truck
Price unknown, arrives 2023
The Dallas-based vehicle maker is already taking preorders on its truck chassis that will feature 600 horsepower and can carry 1,800 pounds in its payload. The truck is loaded with features and storage hacks, including pullout drawers in the chassis. The vehicle is also set to have different configurations and has no steering column. It’s also run through an iOS or Android device.
Hummer
EV SUT
$75,000, arrives April 2
The iconic brand is back but in a monstrous electric model that features some of GM’s most impressive technological feats, including 1,000 horsepower. The truck can tow 11,000 pounds and it can be configured with multiple motors, which allows some interesting options with how the truck will be steered. Remember, the motors are in the wheels. The vehicle also features cameras around the entirety of the truck, including underneath the chassis. GM says it will offer 350 miles of range on a single charge.
Lucid
Air
$69,000, arrives 2022
This is a luxurious car that’s meant to compete with Tesla and depending on how much you want to spend it will rival the best in the market. The top-end car is expected to fetch $161,000 and have 1,080 horsepower and more than 500 miles of range.
