The Hunt County Elections Commission is set to host a special session this week to possibly choose the county’s next Elections Administrator.
Applications for the post were due by June 4 and the commission was originally scheduled to meet June 18 to interview the applicants and then meet again June 25 for the purpose of appointing a permanent Elections Administrator.
The commission is now scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville, to discuss and review the applications and then possibly take action on the appointment of a Hunt County Elections Administrator.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted March 9 to hire Jeannie Ash as an interim Elections Coordinator, while the County Elections Commission agreed April 9 that the permanent position should not be filled until after it was opened up to any applicants seeking the job.
The Elections Administrator would be responsible for voter registration and conducting elections in Hunt County, including contract elections with political parties and political subdivisions. The winning candidate must have in-depth knowledge of state and federal election law, ballot processing technology and related issues, and experience in establishing counting station procedures.
The administrator must be responsible for early voting, in person and by mail, for local, primary, special, and general elections.
The reestablished elections commission, which consists of the Democratic and Republican Party chairs, County Judge Bobby Stovall, County Clerk Jennifer Lindenzweig and County Tax Assessor Collector Randy Wineinger, replaces the 20-member Joint Elections Commission named in October 2019, as there will no longer be a Joint Elections Administrator.
The office of Voter Registrar returned to the Hunt County Tax Office, with the remaining duties moving to the County Clerk’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.