Local children will be busy this week capturing tens of thousands of eggs that the Easter Bunny dropped at a Greenville Park.
That same night multiple organizations are preparing to meet up in a friendly competition to raise funds for children, while attempting to put pants on a goat.
The City of Greenville and Texas Fishing LLC are presenting the 2023 Easter “Eggstravaganza” Thursday at the Greenville SportsPark. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and come to a close with the egg hunt at 7 p.m. There will be games and activities for kids and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
Approximately 30,000 eggs will be scattered about the soccer fields that will feature designated areas for ages 0-4, 5-8, 9-12 and an adaptive field. Additional information is available by calling 903-457-2994 or via email at parksdept@ci.greenville.tx.us
Meanwhile, the first annual Hunt Regional Healthcare Super Stars Competition is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Greenville Independent School District stadium. Teams, including the Greenville Kiwanis and the Greenville Rotary Club, will square off in contests, including football, basketball, baseball and trivia skills. Kincy Sabine Title is also presenting a “pants on a goat” contest. The night will also include a special celebrity match competition between Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Powell and Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South.
Admission to the event is $5 per person, with kids getting in free. A bicycle will be given away during the night. Those wanting additional information can contact Jimmy Dickey via email at jdickey@geus.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.