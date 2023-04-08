AUSTIN — While the House was voting this week against allowing state funding to go toward school vouchers and other programs, state senators were pushing the measure forward.
The Senate voted Thursday in favor of two education bills, one of which would establish a state-operated education savings account program, the latest iteration of the school choice movement.
Education savings accounts, or ESAs, allow parents to use state funding that typically would go toward public education and put it toward other educational opportunities such as private schools and homeschooling.
Senate Bill 8, from state Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, passed 18-13. It would offer participants $8,000 per student per school year through an ESA program.
The program has been highly praised by Republican elected officials and advocates who say they believe ESAs will provide equity in the school system by allowing parents to send their children to a good school despite their income level or ZIP code.
“Today, the Texas Senate proved that we can lift up public schools, support teachers, empower parents and deliver school choice,” Creighton said following the vote.
ESAs have also been backed by Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, both Republicans. Each has named school choice a top priority this legislative session.
“Many schools are great, most are good, but we also have those that are failing our students. That is why we need school choice for parents who want options other than their failing public school,” Patrick said.
SB 8 also included several other provisions, including a ban on classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in curriculum in prekindergarten through 12th grade.
It also would establish clear timelines in a public school grievance policy, allow free transfers between school districts, subject to capacity, and give parents access to curriculum.
Furthermore, SB 8 would require parental consent before any changes are made to a student’s health and wellness activities in school.
“These changes are designed to expand parental rights in education,” Patrick said.
The bill now moves to the state House, which voted Thursday on a separate bill to ban the use of public education dollars on non-public schools.
Shannon Holmes, executive director of the Association of Texas Professional Educators, who is against both bills, said she is grateful to the representatives and senators “who proudly chose Texas public schools.”
“This battle is far from over, but (the) results in the House show what we have long known: Texas public schools are the backbones of our communities, whether urban, suburban or rural, and we have lawmakers with the backbones to protect those public schools,” Holmes said.
The second education bill approved by Texas senators on Thursday, also from Creighton, is Senate Bill 9, often referred to as the Teachers’ Rights Bill.
It would earmark additional money for teacher incentive pay and overall raises for teachers, with larger raises for those in smaller districts.
Specifically, it would offer a one-time $2,000 stipend for every Texas teacher. Teachers in a district with under 20,000 students would receive an additional $4,000.
State Sen. Sara Eckhardt, an Austin Democrat, said she voted against the bill not because she was against teacher pay raises, but because she believed the state should go further in providing salary adjustments.
Eckhardt said she favored other bills that have been filed but not yet referred to committee — the first step in the legislative process — that would tie pay to inflation, so that teacher buying power would not decrease as inflation rises.
“The average (teacher) pay in Texas lags behind the national average by more than $7,500,” Eckhardt said. “The already-existing mechanism to correct the backward slide and pay is the basic allotment, but this chamber has evidenced no desire to increase, much less index the basic allotment.”
Holmes, with the educators group, said she believed the bill is “anything but positive” for classroom teachers and other education professionals and support staff who serve the state’s 5.4 million public school students.
"Providing a one-time $2,000 stipend to some classroom teachers at a time when we are experiencing historic inflation and the state has a historic budget surplus will not address the critical recruitment and retention challenges districts across the state are experiencing,” Holmes said. “There are also huge tradeoffs in the bill for such a disappointingly low stipend.”
Other components of SB 9 include the creation of a program to bring experienced retired teachers back to the classroom, and a provision that would allow teachers to enroll their children in their school’s prekindergarten program, if offered, for free.
Even with the negative feedback, Republican lawmakers touted the approval as a win for Texas teachers.
“SB 9 is a byproduct of listening to those in the profession to elevate the teaching profession in Texas,” Patrick said.
It passed 22-9.
