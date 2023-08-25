One lane of eastbound Interstate 30 was reopened about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 after the highway had been shut down by a hazmat situation near mile marker 87 at Farm-to-Market Road 1570 and I-30.
According to the Greenville Fire Department, two units – a hazmat unit and an engine – were dispatched to assist Caddo Mills Volunteer Department and were on scene about an hour. Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene and handled traffic until TxDOT could arrive.
The situation arose when a container being transported on a trailer began to leak. The container had to be offloaded, the leak repaired and the container placed on another truck.
According to Greenville FD, the leak was from a chemical called styrene, which is used to make latex, synthetic rubber and polystyrene resins. These resins are used to make plastic packaging, disposable cups and containers, insulation and other products.
People may be exposed to styrene by breathing it in the air and it is often detected in urban air. The human health effects from exposure to low environmental levels of styrene are unknown. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, workers exposed to large amounts of styrene can develop irritation of the eyes and breathing passages. With long-term and large exposures, workers using styrene have had injury to their nervous systems.
Officials from the Caddo Mills VFD were unavailable for comment at press time. Traffic was backed up to the Buc-ee’s in Royse City.
