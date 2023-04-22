Where to vote
Early voting schedule, May 6 Jurisdiction Elections
• Hunt County Voter Administration, 2217A Washington, Greenville, April 24-28 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 1-2 7 a.m.-7 p.m. All Jurisdictions
- Caddo Mills ISD Administration, 100 Fox Lane, Caddo Mills April 24-28 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 1-2 7 a.m.-7 p.m. All Jurisdictions
• Quinlan ISD Administation, 401 E. Richmond Ave., Quinlan May 1-2 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Quinlan ISD voters only
