AUSTIN — About 4.76% of Texans turned out to vote early in the May elections, on par with previous elections.
In November, Texans were asked to vote on eight Constitutional amendments. Then, the voter turnout was 4.01%, per state data.
"If you're new to Texas or haven't voted in an election yet this year, the upcoming elections are a perfect opportunity to familiarize yourself with the voting process and make your voice heard at the local, statewide and national levels on a variety of propositions and candidates,” Secretary of State John Scott said in a statement.
This May, Texas voters will head the polls twice — in the statewide constitutional amendment election on May 7 and the primary runoff elections on May 24.
The current election’s amendments for consideration focus on property taxes.
The first sets a lower property tax rate for elderly and disabled homeowners, while the second seeks to increase the amount of the residence homestead exemption in public school taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
“With multiple opportunities to vote in the upcoming May elections, I strongly encourage all Texas voters to get informed about what's on the ballot and make a plan to cast one," Scott said.
Early voting ran from April 25 to May 3. Election Day is May 7. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
