Early voting for the Nov. 8 elections ends Friday. Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said that 9,326 people had cast early votes, whether in person or by mail, as of Tuesday.
Early voting in Hunt County will take place at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington Street in Greenville through 7 p.m. tonight and between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Sample ballots and a list of polling locations for election day are posted online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.electionsampleballots
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.