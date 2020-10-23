Early voting at record pace in county

Hunt County appears to be setting a record pace for early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
With one week left in the early voting period, local voters are way ahead of the 2016 election, which saw the highest early voter turnout in the county’s history. There will be two opportunities for early voting in Greenville this weekend.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said that as of the end of early voting Wednesday evening, a total of 13,546 early ballots had been cast. That compares to the 13,698 early votes cast with two days left in 2016, which ended up with a record 17,534 early votes.
The turnout had been anticipated, considering it is a hotly contested presidential election year and given the multiple special issues to be determined on the local ballots.
Greenville residents are considering whether to freeze property taxes for senior citizens, allow liquor sales and whether to approve a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
Caddo Mills residents are voting on a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school and voters in the south end of Hunt County are considering whether to create Poetry, the county’s newest city.
County Constable Precinct 1 is the only contested Hunt County race on the ballots.
Early voting for the elections continues through Oct. 30 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for on Oct. 29 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Saturday, Oct. 24, between 8 a.m. and noon and on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1-5 p.m.
Early voting is also taking place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Friday.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
• Anyone in Hunt County needing transportation to vote can contact the Ride To The Poll project, by calling or texting 972-371-0065 for a free ride sponsored by the NAACP of Greenville and the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
• The Connection, the Public Transportation arm of the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit Agency in Hunt County is offering rides for $4-6 round trip by making a reservation at 903-454-1444.
