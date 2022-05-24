Voting totals

The following are the early votes and ballots by mail submitted in Hunt County for the Democratic and Republican party primary runoff elections:

Democratic Party Primary Runoff

Lieutenant Governor

Vote for None or One

Michelle Beckley 104 38.24%

Mike Collier 168 61.76%

Attorney General

Vote for None or One

Rochelle Mercedes Garza 148 54.01%

Joe Jaworski 126 45.99%

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Vote for None or One

Janet T. Dudding 197 71.64%

Angel Luis Vega 126 45.99%

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Vote for None or One

Jay Kleberg 173 62.68%

Sandragrace Martinez 103 37.32%

Republican Party Primary Runoff

Attorney General

Vote for None or One

George P. Bush 629 42.94%

Ken Paxton 836 57.06%

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Vote for None or One

Dawn Buckingham 894 66.92%

Tim Westley 442 33.08%

Railroad Commissioner

Vote for None or One

Sara Stogner 578 42.10%

Wayne Christian 795 57.90%

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Vote for None or One

Randy Strait 181 39.35%

David Monroe 60.65%

 Precinct Chair 214A

Vote for None or One

Roxanne Turner 39 45.88%

Jace Lemmon 46 54.12%

Precinct Chair 318B

Vote for None or One

D. Robert Smith 17 68%

Miranda Rodriguez 8 32%

Precinct Chair 323

Vote for None or One

Margarita Moses 22 41.51%

Amy Jo Corrales 31 58.49%

Precinct Chair 432

Vote for None or One

Betty Teel Malone 18 52.94%

Charlotte Bennett 16 47.06%

