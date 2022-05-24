The following are the early votes and ballots by mail submitted in Hunt County for the Democratic and Republican party primary runoff elections:
Democratic Party Primary Runoff
Lieutenant Governor
Vote for None or One
Michelle Beckley 104 38.24%
Mike Collier 168 61.76%
Attorney General
Vote for None or One
Rochelle Mercedes Garza 148 54.01%
Joe Jaworski 126 45.99%
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Vote for None or One
Janet T. Dudding 197 71.64%
Angel Luis Vega 126 45.99%
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Vote for None or One
Jay Kleberg 173 62.68%
Sandragrace Martinez 103 37.32%
Republican Party Primary Runoff
Attorney General
Vote for None or One
George P. Bush 629 42.94%
Ken Paxton 836 57.06%
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Vote for None or One
Dawn Buckingham 894 66.92%
Tim Westley 442 33.08%
Railroad Commissioner
Vote for None or One
Sara Stogner 578 42.10%
Wayne Christian 795 57.90%
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Vote for None or One
Randy Strait 181 39.35%
David Monroe 60.65%
Precinct Chair 214A
Vote for None or One
Roxanne Turner 39 45.88%
Jace Lemmon 46 54.12%
Precinct Chair 318B
Vote for None or One
D. Robert Smith 17 68%
Miranda Rodriguez 8 32%
Precinct Chair 323
Vote for None or One
Margarita Moses 22 41.51%
Amy Jo Corrales 31 58.49%
Precinct Chair 432
Vote for None or One
Betty Teel Malone 18 52.94%
Charlotte Bennett 16 47.06%
