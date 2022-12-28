AUSTIN — Dr. Jennifer Shuford was named the new Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner effective immediately, the department announced Tuesday.
Shuford has been serving as the interim commissioner since September when former commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt announced his retirement.
Prior to being named interim commissioner, Shuford worked as the chief state epidemiologist at DSHS.
“Dr. Shuford has demonstrated an exceptional commitment and passion for public service. Her extensive experience and knowledge in public health will serve Texans well as she assumes this new role,” Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young said in a statement. “I have the utmost confidence in her abilities to lead DSHS forward and carry out its important mission to promote a healthy Texas.”
Shuford joined DSHS in 2017 and led the department through the coronavirus pandemic.
She currently serves on the faculty of the DSHS Preventive Medicine and Public Health Residency Program and is a member of the Travis County Medical Society and the Infectious Disease Society of America, a news release said.
