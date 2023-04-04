The skies above Greenville are expected to be filled with colorful kites this week.
The DrugFree Greenville Red Ribbon Kite Fly is scheduled at the Greenville Independent School District Sixth Grade Center, 3201 Stanford Street, Wednesday and Thursday.
Students at the school handcraft and decorate their own kites an attach positive messages designed to help encourage others to stay away from drugs.
Volunteers from throughout the community come out and assist the students in launching their creations.
Members of the Greenville Golden K Kiwanis Club also staff a “Kite Hospital” that provides emergency repairs and tender loving care for the kites to help keep them airborne.
Students had invited specific individuals to join them during the event, reminding themselves and the public “that we have better things to do than drugs.”
Anyone wanting to volunteer can come by during the event. Stop by registration table on the practice field on the west side of the school to sign in and get a name tag.
In the event of rain, the Kite Fly will take place Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11.
