One organization is offering a chance for residents to get their kicks alongside local heroes, for free.
DrugFree Greenville is hosting the Second Annual Heroes Kickball Game, starting at 10 a.m. next Saturday, May 20, at the Greenville High School Baseball Fields, 3515 Lions Lair Rd.
The event is free and is designed as a chance for members of the public to enjoy a game of kickball with area first responders, just for fun. No registration is required.
The day will also include face painting, food vendors and more. The kids attending will also have a chance to collect DrugFree Greenville Hero Cards. The cards feature personnel from the Greenville Police and Fire Departments, 911 dispatchers, American Medical Response/Hunt County EMS and the Air-Evac Lifeteam air ambulance service.
Those wanting additional information can call DrugFree Greenville at 903-454-4300, email sw@drugfreegreenville.org or go online at www.drugfreegreenville.org/event/kick-of-summer-of-safety-kickball-event/
