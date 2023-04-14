DrugFree Greenville, the City of Greenville and GEUS will participate this week in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event is scheduled between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the GEUS Service Center, 2810 Wesley Street.
The program is aimed at keeping communities safer by providing a safe and effective means to dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications, which can be just as dangerous to the community as illicit street drugs.
Prescription drugs thrown into trash can end up contaminating the soil, underground water tables, ponds, and lakes. Prescription medications flushed down the toilet or washed down the drain can lead to contamination of community drinking water supplies.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Event is a semi-annual community event sponsored by The Drug Enforcement Administration, which is held in April and October of each year. In April 2022, there were 4,427 agencies, providing 5,144 collection sites nationwide, collecting 360 tons of unwanted medications.
National Drug Take Back Day has collected 7,995 tons of drugs all time.
Additional information about collection site locations is available online at https://takebackday.dea.gov and entering the zip code.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.