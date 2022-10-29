Local residents have a chance this week to safely and conveniently dispose of their unwanted prescription medications.
The City of Greenville, DrugFree Greenville and GEUS are participating in a Drug Take-Back Event, which aims to provide a responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.
The event is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at the GEUS Customer Service Center, 2810 Wesley Street in Greenville.
Individuals may drop off unused or unwanted medications for safe disposal at no charge. However, the event cannot accept medical sharps, chemotherapy drugs or radioactive materials.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
More information is available at takebackday.dea.gov
