There is an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms starting tonight and continuing through Sunday morning, which is a good thing,as Hunt County and much of North Texas have entered severe drought conditions and increasing fire danger.
In fact, as of today, Fannin County was listed under a ban on outdoor burning due to the conditions.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, monitors soil moisture levels and is a gauge used to determine the threat of fire danger.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Wednesday, Hunt County’s reading under the index ranged from 591 to 704, with the average listed at 660.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, a KBDI between 600 and 800 is often associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence. Intense, deep-burning fires with significant downwind spotting can be expected. Live fuels can also be expected to burn actively at these levels.
Hunt County is currently not under a ban on outdoor burning.
