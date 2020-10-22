Greenville got an early start Thursday in conducting an annual event that offers Hunt County residents a chance to safely and conveniently dispose of their unwanted prescription medications.
There are more opportunities in two locations in Hunt County on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Greenville Police Department, DrugFree Greenville and GEUS hosted a drive-thru event Thursday in front of the GEUS Service Center. The Greenville Police Department also provides a free disposal site in front of the Police Department/Courts Building at 3000 Lee St. in Greenville, which is available 24 hours a day.
Locations in Hunt County on Saturday include the Commerce Police Department, 1103 Sycamore St.; and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Annex at 2669 E. Quinlan Pkwy. in Quinlan.
The October 2019 Take Back Day brought in 882,919 pounds, or 441.5 tons, of unused or expired prescription medication collected from more than 6,100 collection sites across the United States.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. A majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
For more information or to locate a collection site, visit the DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day website at takebackday.dea.gov/#collection-locator where you can search by zip code, city, or state.
