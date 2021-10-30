Getting into Rockwall and points east on Interstate 30 from the west will be a little bit trickier beginning next week and lasting for the foreseeable future.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that starting Monday the agency will close lanes on the eastbound I-30 Lake Ray Hubbard bridge from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road. The closures, which are expected to continue for six weeks, will provide room for crews to start expanding the I-30 bridge and eventually connect to a new frontage road bridge under construction.
Drivers can expect daily one-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and nightly two-lane closures as needed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The work is part of the $142 million project to build new frontage road bridges across the lake from Bass Pro to Dalrock, and rebuild the Dalrock interchange.
The project was first announced in 2019, as TxDOT presented plans for sweeping improvements to Interstate 30, from Bass Pro Drive to west of FM 2642 in the Royse City area.
The most significant changes will be the widening of the interstate to eight lanes from Bass Pro Drive to State Highway 205, to six lanes from SH 205 to FM 2642, adding freestanding, six-lane frontage roads alongside the Lake Ray Hubbard bridge and totally overhauling the highway interchanges at Dalrock Road and Horizon Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.