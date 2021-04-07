From the Greenville Independent School District:
Tomorrow, Thursday, April 8 is the first of two drive-thru events scheduled to sign up your 3 & 4-year-old for school next year.
All you have to do is bring their paperwork and drive through the parking lot at the Wesley Martin Administration building, where they will be greeted by a customer service team who will help complete the process.
Click here for all the details about Pre-K and Head Start roundup: https://bit.ly/3msF9FB
Click here for fliers in English and Spanish: https://bit.ly/3rXknyT
