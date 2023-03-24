AUSTIN — Many Texans are calling on lawmakers to reconsider two bills that would ban drag shows in businesses and public libraries.
The Texas Senate State Affairs Committee heard hours of public testimony on two proposed bills Thursday.
Senate Bill 12 would impose fines on businesses, including restaurants and bars, that host drag events where children are present. Violations would result in a $10,000 fine.
Senate Bill 1601 would prohibit libraries from hosting drag events, including drag story hours.
Each is authored by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Mineola Republican. While referring to drag performers as “perverts and pedophiles,” he said senators have “a responsibility before God” to restrict performances that “appeal to an obscene and an indecent interest in sex.”
Many who testified overwhelmingly denounced the bills and said drag is art for the LGBTQ+ community.
Others pointed out that cases of child sexual abuse committed by drag performers are rare, while thousands of priests and clergy members have been accused of child sex abuse.
Residents opposed to the bills said drag shows offer an opportunity for young LGBTQ+ people to embrace their community as well as for all young people to be surrounded by those who may be different from them.
“Do not let conspiracy theorists blind you to the fact that the drag community is bound by love and not hatred,” said Kilo Dean.
Some also pointed to concerns of the vagueness of the bill. One said it is unclear whether a female library worker dressed as Santa Claus for reading time could be considered drag, since the bill prohibits a person presenting as the gender opposite of their own.
Many who testified also noted what they see as hypocrisy when GOP lawmakers call for less government overreach and greater parental rights. They said this bill appears to do the opposite.
Laurie Berg, a drag performer, said the bill would strip Texas parents of their right to choose what manner of art their child consumes.
Maxim Foster added that although he agrees that children deserve to be protected and safe from harm, the decision should be taken out of the Capitol, and lawmakers should “trust Texas parents to make choices for their own children.”
“This bill disguises itself with good intentions, but is in fact an attempt to silence LGBTQ voices,” Foster added.
Chris Hopper, president of Texas Family Project, said he disagreed with the claims of parents’ rights, adding that parents do not have the right to take their children into casinos or strip clubs.
He likened allowing a child to attend a drag show to child abuse.
“These shows are not Mrs. Doubtfire simply reading fairy tales to children,” he said.
Both bills were left pending in committee.
