Draft of Hunt County Thoroughfare Plan presented
Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall spoke with individuals who attended Tuesday night’s public hearing which presented the draft version of the Hunt County Thoroughfare Plan.
The results of the Hunt County plan, which is expected to coordinate with locally adopted city plans, as well as plans and programs of adjacent counties and TxDOT, were presented at a meeting at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville.
A second public hearing is planned at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kathryn Griffis Elementary School, 3639 FM 1565 in Caddo Mills.
A story covering Tuesday's session is scheduled to be included in Thursday’s edition of the Herald-Banner.
Brad Kellar
Reporter
