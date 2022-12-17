AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety began random enhanced vehicle searches at Texas ports of entry this week following news of thousands of migrants making their way to the border.
DPS Director Steven McCraw said he could not provide further details due to security risks but that his department is “committed to enforcing compliance with safety standards.”
“Cartels do not care about the condition of the vehicles they send into Texas any more than they do about the human lives they cram into tractor-trailers or those lost to a fentanyl overdose,” McCraw said. “We hope that frequent enhanced commercial vehicle safety inspections will help deter cartel smuggling activity along our southern border while increasing the safety of our roadways.”
The move is reminiscent of an order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in April that led to gridlock on international bridges between Texas and Mexico for more than a week. Economists estimated that those border inspections cost the state more than $4.2 million in gross domestic product as goods went bad while awaiting inspections.
While the inspections did not turn up any drugs as initially sold to Texans that it would do, it did result in 850 trucks being taken off the road for various safety violations.
Abbott eventually lifted the order after striking deals with governors of each of the four neighboring Mexican states. Each state promised to assist Texas in addressing rising immigration by allocating greater resources to enhanced security measures on the Mexican side of the border.
Additionally, DPS reiterated that the current enhanced inspections will be conducted at random, whereas the April inspections halted all commercial vehicles.
During a press conference on a separate matter Wednesday, Abbott also said he supported the latest DPS initiative, particularly as Texas is facing a groundswell of undocumented immigrants entering the country.
“What we've found is that when the cartels know that DPS is there conducting these inspections, they are less likely to send people across that particular border crossing because they know that the contraband or people they're trying to smuggle across the border will be seized,” he said.
Renae Eze, the governor’s communications director, added that the governor believes the move will not only deter drug and human smuggling but also make Texas roadways more safe.
“A few hours’ delay for enhanced vehicle inspections is hardly equivalent to President Biden’s almost 2-year delay to secure our border,” Eze said in a statement. “We support DPS’ frequent enhanced commercial vehicle safety inspections in an effort to continue deterring cartel smuggling along our southern border and protecting the lives of those on Texas roadways.”
