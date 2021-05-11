The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's assistance in seeking information in a Monday night hit and run accident in Hunt County:
GARLAND – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Hunt County. The incident occurred on May 10 at approximately 9:42 p.m. in the 5500 block of State Highway (SH) 224.
Preliminary investigation indicates Cynthia Smith, 59, from Greenville was walking south across SH 224. The driver of a dark colored Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling east on SH 224 and struck Ms. Smith.
Ms. Smith died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop and render aid.
According to witnesses, the dark colored Chevrolet (possibly dark blue in color), had damage to the front left headlamp. The Chevrolet continued to a gas station near the scene, turned around and left the area, traveling west.
Anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees,that has information on the fatal crash or was in the area at the time, is encouraged to contact the Texas DPS office in Greenville at 903-259-5299.
