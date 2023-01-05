The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported fatal accident along Interstate 30 in Hunt County this morning.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford reported the two-vehicle crash occurred on I-30 westbound near F.M. 1903.
"It occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Freightliner truck tractor was traveling westbound on I-30 with a towed unit attached," Bradford said. "The truck tractor slowed for traffic and was struck from behind by a Blue Nissan Versa. The driver of the truck tractor was not injured, the driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time."
